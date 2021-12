BREUER (HEISLER), Theresa Anne



Theresa Anne Heisler Breuer, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, passed peacefully into the Lord's arms at the age of 91 on November 25, 2021 in the home of her daughter in Houston, Texas. Her Memorial Service to be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 5th at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Atlanta, Georgia; family will receive visitors in the atrium beginning at 10:00 AM. Visit https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com to share memories.