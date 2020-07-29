BRESSLER, Sharon Ruth Sharon Ruth Bressler, age 77, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, July 27, 2020. Sharon was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Hirsch Bressler of Atlanta, her parents, Irene and Hyman Meltz of Atlanta, her sister, Brenda Kushner of Atlanta, her sister-in-law, Ellen Mills of Atlanta, and her cherished son-in-law, Andreas Schmidt of Berlin, Germany. She is survived by her children, Alan (Diane) Bressler, Jennifer Bressler, her grandsons, Jake Bressler and Aaron August Schmidt Bressler, as well as her adoring brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Bressler, and all her nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Atlanta, Sharon was a true lady, whose signature grace, style and southern charm will be missed by all who knew her. Her commitment to the Jewish community started with her early involvement with the Jewish Federation and Jewish Sisterhood of Atlanta, and continued through her journey with Hirsch later in life to Blue Ridge where they helped build a Jewish Community and moreover enjoyed many of their most wonderful years as husband and wife. Daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, Sharon will be missed and remembered forever. Graveside services will be held today, July 29 at Arlington Memorial Park for family only. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

