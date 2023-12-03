BRESEE, Edward Croxall



1936-2023



Edward Croxall Bresee passed away on November 24, 2023, after a long and meaningful life. Ed is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverley Sewell Bresee; his sons, Edward (Mickey) Bresee, Jr. and Joseph Bresee, MD; his daughters-in-law, Brenda Bresee and Kerry Bresee; his grandchildren and great-grandchild, Mickey's daughter, Laurel and her son, Wyatt; and Joe's children, Jack, Annie, Charlie, and Tommy. He was predeceased by his sons, Gregory, and Robert; his brothers, Berry and Arthur; and his sisters, Dorothy Bresee Miner and Phyllis Bresee Fussell. He is also survived by family friends, Nick and Grace, and Yenny.



Ed was born on January 17, 1936, in Atlanta. He graduated from Grady High School, served in the Army, and attended Georgia Tech and Georgia State University. He earned his bachelor's degree and his Master's degree in Finance from Georgia State University, the latter while working full time and married with four sons. He married the love of his life, Beverley, in 1959, and they raised their four sons in Atlanta and Houston. Ed's tireless work ethic and keen intelligence enabled him to excel at his career with Texaco, where he worked for more than three decades. He started in an entry level position and rose to become a Vice President, working in Texaco's Atlanta, Houston, and New York offices.







Ed was a true Atlantan – growing up in midtown at a time when there were forests sufficient for hunting and camping. He was baptized in and attended All Saints Episcopal Church. He raised his family in Buckhead, where he was active socially in the Garden Hills neighborhood. He never missed one his sons' football, baseball, or basketball games, and was president of Buckhead Baseball in the 1970s. After living in Houston and then Danbury, Connecticut, Beverley and Ed retired to Atlanta to be near family. Even then, Ed kept busy working as a substitute high school teacher in Fulton County schools, which he continued to do until his 80s. He also was involved in numerous social clubs including the Grady High School alumni club, the Georgia Tech North Metro Club, and several local history clubs. He enjoyed attending Georgia Tech sports and listening to bluegrass music. A life-long learner, he was an avid collector and expert in antiques, clocks, stamps, coins, and Texaco memorabilia. But, by far, his greatest passion during retirement was spending time with his five grandchildren and more recently, his great-grandchild.



Ed always maintained an acute sense of the importance of family and was a loving patriarch of his immediate and extended family. He treasured family history and ensured that it was passed on to the next generation through a meticulously researched family tree, photographs, and letters.



To all who knew him, Ed was a great friend, a cornerstone of the community, and a loving father, grandfather, and husband. One of the last things he said before he passed away was that he was so grateful to have been blessed with such a loving family and wonderful friends.



A funeral service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W Peachtree, Atlanta on December 14 at 11:00 AM with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to All Saints Episcopal Church.





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