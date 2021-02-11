BRENNER, Nellie



Nellie Thompson Brenner, age 90, of Lilburn, Georgia died on January 27, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. Chris George officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl P. Brenner, Jr. and her parents Clyde and Bertie Thompson. She is survived by her children Joanne Chesser (Brian) and Philip Brenner (Celeste), grandchildren Scott Anglin (Mary), Andrew Anglin, Nicholas Brenner, Nicole Brenner, Megan Chesser, great-grandchildren Tanner and Addie Anglin, Sisters Louise Evans and Ollie Conley and several nieces and nephews. Nellie was born and raised in Gainesville, GA. She graduated from Gainesville High School and worked for Georgia Power Company until she and her husband Carl moved to Atlanta in the early 1960s. Nellie always took an active role in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church and the Koinonia Sunday School class. Nellie will be remembered for her love of family, faith in God, and her care for others. Nellie enjoyed gardening, travelling, the beach and spending time with family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Smoke Rise Baptist Church: 5901 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the funeral from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.



