BRENNER, Britton Williams



Britton Williams Brenner passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the age of 35. Britton was born March 27, 1988 in Atlanta, GA, to Rhonda Bishop and Neal Williams Jr. She attended The Lovett School in Atlanta, GA, and graduated from Riverview High School in Sarasota, Fl. Britton received her paralegal degree from Kaplan University and most recently worked for the Dekalb County Public Defender's office. In 2018 Britton married the love of her life and best friend Matt Brenner at Reynolds Plantation. They made their home in Stone Mountain, GA.



Britton loved life and enjoyed spending time with her husband Matt, and their spoiled dog Rex. Rex ruled the roost as if he was her child and was her constant beloved companion. Hiking up Stone Mountain on a beautiful day with Rex and Matt was a favorite along with being with friends and living life to its fullest. Her heaven on earth was Lake Rabun in Lakemont, GA. Nothing made her smile and laugh more than being at the lake with her husband, family, and friends. Britton was a ferociously competitive and wicked softball player in High School. Not many softball or baseball players could scoop up a ball at shortstop and deliver it with as much lightning speed and accuracy. She was given the nickname "Stinky Padinky" by her parents. Britton would glow in embarrassment as her parents would cheer her on at a game with a huge shout out, "way to go Stinky "when she made a great play. When Britton was visiting home she was always actively involved with brothers, sister, cousins and nieces, who dubbed her "Sissy and Aunt B." Britton was a NBA basketball savant and was as knowledgeable as any professional analyst or color announcer in the business. She loved the DAWGS and would take joy in talking (or arguing) with her older brother Ryan about an upcoming game or one they were watching.



Britton is survived by her maternal grandmother, Marietta Odierna, Rhonda Bishop (Todd), Neal Williams (Sarah), Ryan Williams (Sydney), Ella Anne Williams, Jackson Williams. She was also survived by her nieces, Eliza Williams and Ava Williams; and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A Memorial will be held in the sanctuary of Trinity Presbyterian Church 3003 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327, on Wednesday, April 12, at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on Brittons behalf to the Atlanta Humane Society @ www.atlantahumane.org.



