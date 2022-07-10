BRENNAN, Peter Joseph



Peter Joseph Brennan passed at home on June 6, 2022. He was the second of eight children born to William Patrick Brennan, Sr. and Geraldine Veronica Dunn Brennan on March 2, 1939, in Bronx, NY. Peter was educated at Archbishop Stepinac High School in While Plains, NY, and enlisted in the US Navy at 17 where he served for 10 years on various ships including the USS Parle and USS Wood. He received a medal for his involvement in the Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961. Peter worked for several companies but spent the majority of his career and retired after 20 years for TAVS. Post retirement, Peter worked for eight years for Georgia PHP. Peter was a voracious reader, book collector with an interest in World War II, and known by his friends as a witty storyteller. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Julia Brennan, and five sisters: Barbara Sampson, Beverley Manco (Dominick), Bernadette Herkert, Geraldine Brennan (Lisette), and Jacqueline Brennan (Sue). A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church of Decatur, 601 W Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, GA on July 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Peter to PAWs of Atlanta or the American Lung Association.



