BRENDELL, Jane



Jane Brendell was born Emma Jane Hodges on March 14,1937 to Albert Carroll Hodges and Leda Jared Hodges in Miami, Florida passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus,on February 13, 2022. She was the 5th child of 8 children with 6 brothers and 1 sister who grew up outside of Orlando, Florida in Taft. Gilbert Lee Brendell of Burningtown, North Carolina, her husband of 39 years preceded her in death as well as her parents, and brothers Carroll J. Hodges of Orlando, Florida, William Hodges of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Albert Hodges of Collins, Georgia, Johnny Hodges of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee and Silas "Chick" Hodges of Grand Rapid, Michigan. Surviving Jane are her sister, Sadie Yates of Jefferson, Georgia and a brother, Joseph Hodges (Kathy) of Graysville, Tennessee, along with 16 nieces and nephews, and numerous great, and great-great-nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She and Gilbert, a retired Air Force veteran were stationed in Tallahassee, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Little Rock, Arkansas, San Bernardino, California, and served in Vietnam. Jane retired from the Social Security Administration in 1989 after 28 years of dedicated civil service duty in the Chattanooga Social Security District Office. She fondly recalled helping people get their claims and doing the most for her clients, "always giving them the benefit of the doubt". She loved her job and loved to work with people. Jane was very active in the Baptist Church, wherever her husband's military career took them before and after retirement. She was an outstanding musician and played the piano/organ in 5 different churches over the years and loved to sing as well. Victory Baptist Church in Sylva, North Carolina was her home church while she lived in Franklin, North Carolina for 17 years. Jane loved the Lord and wanted to be a light for her Savior, Jesus, and to win souls for His Kingdom. Jane loved to grow a vegetable garden on Mowbray Mountain in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee and to plant flowers in her neighborhood of Willowbrook Run community in Franklin, North Carolina. Her second home in Kissimmee, Florida was next door to her lifelong friend, Ruth Futch Newton, who she went through all of grade school including Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. She entertained many guests, relatives, and dear friends in her Florida and Franklin, NC homes. She had a gift for hospitality and showing love for others. She was also an avid seamstress and shared her love of sewing with family and friends. A loving nickname of "Go Go Girl" was given to Jane by a few of her nephews and nieces due to her love of driving and frequent travel. On many of her round trips between her North Carolina and Florida homes, she would visit family and friends' in Glennville, Jefferson, Reidsville, Collins, Hinesville, Claxton, Saint Simons, and St. Augustine. She commented, "I don't mind driving, because that's how you get somewhere." Jane was a real jewel and a precious daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all. Jane was very grateful and thankful to the kind people at Heartis Senior Living, Fayetteville, GA, who cared for her in the last 5 months, as she battled Multiple Myeloma Cancer. She made it a point to thank them daily as they helped her with living assistance. Services will at Williamson and Sons Funeral Home in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee on Wednesday, February 16. Family will receive friends from12 noon to 2 and celebration of life to follow in the chapel at Williamson Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest on Mombray Mountain, in Granny Walker Cemetery following memorial service. In memory of Jane, remembrances can be made to Castles for Christ Ministries, 130 Castle Cove, Franklin, North Carolina 28734, a non-profit ministry that helps widows, widowers and less fortunate with home repairs in the Smokey Mountain region. And remembrances sent to Victory Baptist Church, 278 Victory Church Road, Sylva, NC 28779.



Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.

