BREEN, Lester Malcolm



Lester Malcolm Breen passed away on January 15 surrounded by the family he adored and who adored him. He was a native Atlantan, the son of Rebecca and Emanuel Oscar Breen. He graduated from Grady High School where his height and basketball skills earned him the nickname "Sticks." Lester went to Emory University and then to the University of Maryland Dental School. He was in the Navy in San Diego for two years after which he returned to Atlanta to enter a general practice. He was admired by his patients for his genuine caring, gentle touch, and concern for their well-being. He was active in dental organizations serving as President of Alpha Omega and the Northern District Dental Society, and chaired several committees for the Hinman Dental Society. He was on the editorial board of the Journal of the American Association of Endodontics. After years in general practice, Lester returned to school for advanced training in Endodontics and once again came back to Atlanta which he always considered home. In 1968, he married Betty Hutman and had two children, Ashli and Adam. In his mid-50s, Lester retired from dentistry and wanted to find a new path. He decided to pursue his interest in finance by obtaining his MBA from Kennesaw State University. He then became a portfolio manager for a small investment firm - a new career that spanned 15 years. Throughout his two careers he was admired and respected for his kindness, professionalism and ethics. Lester was always curious and eager to learn something new each day. He loved history, the NYT crossword puzzle, tennis and was an avid reader. He pursued knowledge through continuing education programs, lectures, and his own research. He loved a good conversation and respected opposing views. He loved Atlanta and wanted to give back to his community. He did so through volunteer programs including tutoring newly arrived Russian immigrants, working in security for the '96 Olympics, and reading for the blind through the Georgia Radio Reading Service. Lester is loved and survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty; children Ashli Breen (Jonathan Eisenstat), Adam (Jill) Breen; grandchildren Zachary and Evan Eisenstat, Sela and Jonah Breen, and sister Jody (Ramon) Franco. While we mourn his loss, we are grateful for the time we had with him. He was a wonderful role model for his family, a true friend to those who were in his circle, and we are all better people for having had him in our lives. Contributions in Lester's memory may be made to the UW Foundation, Neutropenia Research Fund 65-7945, c/o Dr. David Dale, 1959 NE Pacific Avenue, Room #AA522, Seattle, WA 98195, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

