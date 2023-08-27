Breedlove, Rosemary

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

BREEDLOVE (YANCEY), Rosemary Irene

Rosemary Irene Yancey Breedlove, age 84, ascended into Heaven on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Rosemary was a native of Oakland, Tennessee. She graduated from Murphy High School in Atlanta in 1956. She worked in banking, education, and the hospitality industry. She was active in social organizations such as the Red Hat Society, and was an avid fan of antiquing operating booths in locations across metro Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Foster Breedlove; parents, Elsie Mae and Howell Yancey; and her siblings, Helen Yancey Arnold, Elsie Marie Yancey Lester, and Howell Polk Yancey. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer; son, Jeff and his wife, Kathryn; grandson, Jack; her sister, Gloria Yancey Pulliam; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11 AM, at Salem United Methodist Church, Covington; burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Decatur. Visitation will be Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MARR Addiction Treatment Centers at https://give.classy.org/breedlove or by mail, 2815 Clearview Place, Atlanta, Georgia 30340. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens

699 American Legion Rd.

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Mays lay coach arrested during game, accused of striking football player5h ago

Credit: AP

Police: Man fatally shot 3 Black people at Jacksonville store in hate crime
2h ago

COLORFUL EXPERIMENT
Georgia weather officials: It’s hot enough out there to melt our ...
6h ago

Credit: NYT

GEORGIA TRUMP CASE
Sidney Powell files speedy trial demand in Fulton case

Credit: NYT

GEORGIA TRUMP CASE
Sidney Powell files speedy trial demand in Fulton case

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

As student loans mount for Black women, leaders are split on how to help
20h ago
The Latest

Rayle, Margaret
Cairney, Craig
1h ago
Benson, Sheila
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top