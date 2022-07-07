BREDENBERG, John Henry Klenke



Mr. John Henry Klenke Bredenberg died on June 29, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Klenke was born in Augusta, GA on January 7, 1939 to the late Klenke Karl and Bessie Lee Gunter Bredenberg. He was a graduate of Carlisle Military School in Bamberg, South Carolina and was named ideal cadet his senior year. He attended Augusta College and graduated from the University of Georgia. After graduation, he worked for the Royal Globe Insurance Company. He then joined Fred S. James, Sedgwick James, and retired from Marsh McLennan after many years in the insurance business. After four months of retirement, he went to work for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co of Georgia for several years.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Melinda Broome Bredenberg, his daughers and son in laws, Marlee Krohn (Todd), Karen LeCain (Ken), and his grandson, Kyle LeCain. His brother and sister-in-law Emil and Elaine Bredenberg; nieces Toma Dees (Bo), Kathy Dague (Brian), Lee Bredenberg, Kallie McKown (Wilton); nephews Laurence Broome III and Hunter Broome. He is also survived by several grand nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins.



Besides his parents, Klenke was preceded by his father-in-law Laurence Broome and mother-in-law Margaret Wolfe Broome; brother-in-law Laurence Broome, Jr; nephew Elliot Jason Broome.



The family would like to thank the doctors and the nurses at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, the doctors and nurses at Winship Cancer Institute Emory St. Joseph's Hospital, the caregivers at The Key, and Heritage Hospice for their loving care and support.



Arrangements are being handled by HM Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. The memorial service will be on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Barnabas Anglican Church 4795 North Peachtree Road Dunwoody, GA 30338 at 11:00. There will be a private burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Augusta, GA at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that any memorial contributions be made to St. Barnabas Anglican Church 4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road Suite 262 Dunwoody, GA 30338 or to The Salvation Army-Metro Atlanta Command 1000 Center Place Norcross, GA 30093.



