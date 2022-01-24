BRAYTON, Charlotte



Charlotte Brayton passed to her heavenly reward in the early hours of Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. She was 82. Charlotte Ann Williams was born on December 19, 1939 at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta to Hugh Whitfield Williams and the former Lala Elizabeth Delamater, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by brother Hugh Williams Jr.; and sister Jean Walz.



She is survived by husband Thomas Brayton of 62 years; daughter Beth Widener (David); son Keith Brayton (Mikey); grandsons Andrew Widener, Nicholas Widener (Leslie), Charles Brayton, and Luke Brayton; sister Betty Taylor; nieces Carolyn Kramlich (James Sennett), Nancy Muncher (David), and Brenda Joiner (Dan); and a host of grandnieces and nephews.



A celebration of life service will be held at Parrott Funeral Home in Fairburn on Wednesday, January 26 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Atlanta Mission or the Gideons.



