BRAY, Roger



Roger Peter Bray of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at his home on May 1, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born April 19, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA to William Gardner and Helen Hughes Bray. Roger's father was an old-time newspaper man and the family moved around where the work was—San Diego to Long Island ultimately to Pemberton, NJ. With his younger sister Barbara, Roger spent his teenage years on the family's blueberry farm in Pemberton. It was there living the farmer's life that Roger developed his strong work ethic, sense of determination, and wry sense of humor. Roger attended the Moorestown Friends School in Philadelphia from which he graduated high school. He was a determined athlete with a love for baseball and soccer. He was a lefty pitcher on the Gettysburg College baseball team and on the soccer team. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, serving as its chapter president, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. Roger's passion for flying developed as a teenager when he learned to fly crop dusters and earned his pilot's license. This motivated him to join the Air Force ROTC in college and enter the U.S. Air Force on graduation in 1954 as a Lieutenant. His basic training took him to Spence Field in Moultrie, GA where he met Faye Scott, a local girl who worked at the air base as an assistant to the head of station. Roger was immediately smitten and after an extended courtship, they married in 1955 and began what would be a 54-year life together. Roger was assigned to flight school in El Paso, TX, was promoted to Captain, and spent two years there in base housing with Faye and their boxer Ginger until he was honorably discharged in 1957. Roger joined Aetna Life and Casualty in group insurance sales and, prior to moving briefly to Hartford, CT for training, their first son Roger Peter, Jr. was born in Moultrie in 1957. His job took them to South Bend, IN where their daughter Laura Susan was born in 1960. In 1961, the family moved to Atlanta, GA ultimately living in Sandy Springs. During this time, their third child John William was born in 1967. Roger's career took the family to Huntsville, AL then Albany, GA where they made many close friends and enjoyed an active social life. Roger was an enthusiastic member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where he was an usher, taught Sunday school and was both junior and senior warden of the vestry. The family moved back to Atlanta in 1977 and would remain until Roger retired in 2000. Faye's love of the beach took them to Naples, FL where they lived until 2009 when they returned to Atlanta to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Unfortunately, Faye passed away unexpectedly soon after their return. Roger loved sports of all kinds, especially tennis. Among his Albany tennis pals, he was known as Boomer for his thunderous if notoriously inaccurate serve. He coached his kids in baseball and soccer. Roger was a man of the highest integrity, possessed a larger-than-life personality, and was well-loved by all who knew him. He was a warm, sensitive man with an incredible devotion to his wife and family. Joining Faye and many friends in Heaven for martinis and laughs gives us all great comfort and peace. Roger is survived by his children Peter (Louise), Laura Bray White (Bob), and John (Andrea); his grandchildren Sarah Hughes Bray (Taylor Boydstun), Scott Griffith Bray, John William Bray, Jr., and Anna McKenna Bray; his devoted sister Barbara Bray Richey; his step-grandson Robert Andrew White; and his best four-legged friend Buddy. Roger was predeceased by his wife Faye Scott Bray, and parents William Gardner Bray and Helen Hughes Bray. The family would like to express our appreciation for the caregivers who made Roger's last days the best they could be- Irish Thomas, the staff at Sunrise of Buckhead, and Inspire Hospice. A memorial service will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church on Thursday, May 12, at 3:00 PM to be followed by a reception at the home of John and Andrea Bray. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made in Roger's name to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 St. Anne's Lane, Atlanta, GA 30327 or The Lovett School, 4075 Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30327.

