BRAY, Lee



Celebration of Life for Mr. Lee Arthur Bray, will be held on Saturday January 8, 2022 at 1 PM at Zion Grove Baptist Church, 606 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312. Rev. Dr. H.D. Freeman. Pastor. Interment West View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing TODAY 12 Noon- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs R.D. S.W., Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.



