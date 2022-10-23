BRAY, Cheryl Arlene



Ms. Cheryl Arlene Bray, 65, passed away on October 16, 2022 at her home in Cornelia, Georgia, after a long struggle with cancer. Her funeral will be held privately at the Jackson Family Cemetery on October 27, 2022.



Ms. Bray was born on January 31, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was baptized at Northeast Baptist church, where she remained a member. She graduated from Henderson High School in Atlanta, Georgia in 1975. Attending Mercer University, she earned a place on the Dean's List with high marks. She was a finalist for the Miss Atlanta Baptist College Beauty Pageant.



After college, she enjoyed a long career in finance management. Her detail-oriented and precise work successfully directed the family finance business founded by her mother. A lifelong naturalist, she spent much of her time outdoors caring for horses and a variety of animals. Her enthusiasm for fitness and health inspired all who knew her.



Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Frances, aunt and uncle, Christine and Clarence; and her brother, Carl "Bunker". Ms. Bray is survived by her son, Rick (Courtney); her grandchildren, Xander and Jake; her sisters, Sherry (Jimmy) and Teresa (Jim); her nephew, Sammy; a special family friend, Howard; and her soulmate, Roy.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.

