BRAUTIGAM, William



William Lawrence "Billy" Brautigam went to his Heavenly home on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Billy is survived by his parents, Darrell and Leslie Brautigam of Panama City Beach, Florida, his sister Stephanie Polom and her husband Daniel, his neice Lauren and nephew Damian of Atlanta, Georgia. Billy graduated from Providence Christian Academy where he was a member of the National Honor Society. He attended the University of Georgia and Georgia State University. He was a very talented and gifted individual. From the age of two he was passionate about cooking and was an excellent cook, preparing dazzling desserts, breads, pastries and international dishes for his family and friends. Billy loved music and was an accomplished Cello player, playing in the First Baptist Atlanta Orchestra for several years. He also played the Viola in the Georgia State University Orchestra. He enjoyed playing the Flute, Violin and Piano as well. Billy had an aptitude for languages. He studied Latin, German and French and also learned to converse in several of the Slavic languages. Over the years, this knowledge was applied during his travels to the European countries he loved so much. While working as a customer service representative for MindSpring-Earthlink in Atlanta, he developed an interest in computers. Billy loved all animals large and small, especially his furry friends at home. He will be greatly missed by both his family and the many friends that he made across the globe. Services for Billy will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at H.M. Patterson and Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The Chapel service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWSAtlanta at pawsatlanta.org, or to Lifeline Animal Project at lifelineanimal.org.

