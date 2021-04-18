Braun, Ernest William

BRAUN, Jr., Ernest William "Bill"



Ernest William Braun, Jr. (Bill) passed away on April 13, 2021 following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Bill was born on October 8, 1941 in Abington, Pennsylvania and graduated from Springfield Township High School in 1960. He served as a tank commander in the U.S. Army Reserve and attended Temple University in Philadelphia. He started his sales career at Honeywell before going to Leviton, where he retired after 25 years. His successful career at Leviton, where he earned several salesman of the year awards, brought him to Marietta, Georgia in 1979.



Bill enjoyed keeping saltwater aquariums, coaching his sons' baseball teams, home improvements, classic cars and watching Georgia and Georgia Southern football. He also enjoyed his hometown sports teams, the Eagles and Phillies. Bill was an active grandfather who was a regular at lacrosse, basketball and soccer games and hosted sleepovers, movie nights and pool visits with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Nancy Braun; son Billy and wife Lisa, grandson Braxton; son Geoff and wife Libby; granddaughters, Katie and Ashley Anne; sisters, Jane Iandola and husband Bill, and Judy Fleck and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Ernest Braun, Helen Braun Johansen, and Judy Braun.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on April 20, 2021 in the sanctuary of Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Mt. Bethel Church, TFC Sunday school class or Aloha to Senior Solutions, www.alohatoseniors.com .

