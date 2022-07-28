ajc logo
Braun, Cynthia

BRAUN, Cynthia

Former Kentucky Derby Princess and Eastern Airline flight attendant Cynthia (Young) Braun, 75, died on Sunday, July 23, 2022 in Alpharetta, GA. She was born November 27, 1946 in Frankfort, KY to William and Grace Young and attended The Good Shepherd School and Western Kentucky University. She married Tom Braun in 1972 and had two wonderful children, Will and Nell. Cynthia was the former president of the League of Women Voters in Montgomery, AL and was an avid traveler for much for her life.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, William; mother, Grace; and brother, Bill. She is survived by her sisters, Melissa and Susan; husband, Tom; her two children, Will (Alex) and Nell (Adam); her grandchildren, Mia and TJ; and her grand-dogs, Hermann and Jack.

A visitation will be held 1:00-3:00 PM on Friday, July 29, at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA followed by a service at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Father Martin's Ashley in Havre de Grace, MD. www.ashleytreatment.org/donate.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

