Brathwaite, Berta de

Oct 12, 2023

DE BRATHWAITE, Berta W.

Age 63, from Hampton, GA, passed on October 8, 2023. Services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

