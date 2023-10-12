Brathwaite, Berta de

DE BRATHWAITE, Berta W.
Age 63, from Hampton, GA, passed on October 8, 2023. Services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
DE BRATHWAITE, Berta W.
Age 63, from Hampton, GA, passed on October 8, 2023. Services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. Griner Funeral Home
186 Highway 279
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral