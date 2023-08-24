BRASWELL, Richard S. "Rick"



Richard S. "Rick" Braswell, age 78, of Flowery Branch, GA, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Maren "Marnie" Dupree Braswell; parents, Edwin and Carrie B. Braswell; sister, Virginia Eggers; brothers, Sonny Dale Braswell, Edwin F. Braswell, and Lauren Thomas Braswell. Rick is survived by daughters, Tracey Yancey of Flowery Branch, and Heather (James) Alexander of Columbia, SC; granddaughters, Sydney Yancey, Grace Yancey, and Ashleigh Alexander; sisters-in-law, Eloise Braswell of Blue Ridge, GA, and Vickie Braswell of Woodstock, GA; and several niec`es, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Braswell, affectionately known by his friends as "Butch," was born on May 20, 1945, in Atlanta, GA. He was a 1964 graduate of Decatur High School, and was a veteran of the U S Army. He retired from AT&T as a fiber optic cable specialist. Rick was a member of Buford First United Methodist Church and a member of the Beacon Sunday School class. He was an avid camper, and he was an avid fan of all sports. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12:00 noon at Buford First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim Buckman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, August 25, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors in memory of Richard "Rick" Braswell.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral