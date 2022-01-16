BRASWELL, Lurene



Lurene Stephenson Braswell went to her eternal home in Heaven in Jesus' arms at age 92 on December 28, 2021, in Winter Park, FL, is now reunited with her husband of 59 years, Donald Gibson Braswell, Sr. She and Donald began their lives together in Atlanta, Georgia, then moved to Key West, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Winter Park. As a former resident of Tampa, she was very active in the schools her children attended as well as the churches they attended wherever she lived. She was active in the First Christian Church of Tampa, always looking for areas of need in the church. Survived by daughter Linda Braswell (Michael) Bailey, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



