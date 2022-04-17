ajc logo
BRASHEAR, John A.

Major General John A. Brashear passed away peacefully in Roswell, GA on April 9th, 2022. Gen. Brashear was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 5, 1930 to Marie A. and William C. Brashear. He was a graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, The United States Naval Academy with the Class of 1954 and held a Master of Science degree from The George Washington University. He was commissioned in the Air Force in 1954 and earned his wings at Webb AFB, TX in 1955. Following pilot training he served with the Strategic Air Command flying air refueling aircraft. In 1961, he participated in the conversion of the KC-135 to a reconnaissance platform. He subsequently served on the faculty at the Air University, Maxwell AFB, Alabama and the Air Staff at the Pentagon and later commanded the 90th Combat Support Group, Francis E. Warren AFB, WY, the 319Th Bomb Wing, Grand Forks AFB, ND, the 93rd Bomb Wing, Castle AFB, CA, the 14th Air Division, Beale AFB, CA and as Vice Commander of 15th Air Force, at March AFB, CA. His final two assignments were as Director of Operations and Chief of Staff, Strategic Air Command. General Brashear was a veteran of Vietnam where he flew 115 missions in the F-4E. His decorations include: the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Medal with seven Oak Leaf Clusters. He resided in Roswell since 1986 and was a long time member of Roswell Presbyterian Church and the Brookfield Country Club. He is preceded in death by his sister, Jean Witt, of Oakmont, PA and her husband, Robert G Witt. General Brashear is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois Bushong of Arlington, VA; son, Steven D. Brashear and wife, Katherine, Earlysville, VA and son, Bryan W. Brashear of Collierville, TN; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brother. William C. Brashear and wife, Betty of Dawsonville, GA., and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date preceding interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences and memories to the family can be shared at www.roswellfuneralhome.com.




