BRASELTON, Betty Jo

Betty Jo Braselton, age 90, of Cumming, GA, passed away on April 30, 2021. She retired from Southern Bell as a Forecast Manager and has enjoyed a beautiful life living on Lake Lanier. She was an avid golfer and tennis player and was very competitive in all that she did. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird watching and being in nature. Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and D.B. Braselton, her sisters Robena Hill and Patricia Newton, her brothers D. B. and Bill Braselton, and her nephew Tom Braselton. She is survived by her nieces Linda Evans, Carol Smith, and Kathy House, her nephews David and Tommy Newton, and her dear friends Sally Seebeck and Rene Carrie. She was loved by many, and her quick wit and sense of humor will be missed. She leaves behind many cherished memories in the hearts of her friends and family. Graveside memorial services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sawnee View Gardens. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.