BRANTON, Jeffrey

Jeffrey Branton, 72, long-term resident of Fairfield Plantation, survived by his wife Jacqueline, two sons and three

granddaughters, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021. Jeff moved his family to West Georgia from New York in 1979 when he joined the First National Bank of Atlanta f/k/a Wachovia where he remained until the Wells Fargo mergerin 2008. Afterwards he was an entrepreneur in the same field and most recently a poker enthusiast. A memorial service will be held at the family residence the afternoon of Sunday, June 13, guests are invited to come by remember Jeff anytime

between 1:00 and 7:00. For additional information

contact James Branton at 404-414-1407 or

jbranton@brantonlawfirm.com.

