BRANTLEY, Walter Jackson Walter Jackson (Jack) passed away at the home of his son in Lawrenceville, GA on October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Andrew and Ella Braswell Brantley, his wife Lora Mangham Brantley, and son Donald Edward Brantley. He is survived by his son Larry Neil Brantley, daughter-in-law Cheryl Ann Brantley, grandson Walter Jackson Brantley II, and brother Farris A. Brantley. Jack was born on January 5, 1925 in Ft. Pierce FL. He grew up and attended schools in Washington County, GA and St. Lucie County, FL. In April 1943 he joined the U.S. Army. After training he was shipped to the U.K., from which he served in World War II including the campaigns of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, continuing until VE day in 1945. After returning home, he finished high school and enrolled in Ga. Tech, earning a degree in Architecture. His career in Architecture included private practice, corporate firms, and three departments of the state of Georgia government. He retired from the GA Department of Education in 1992. Jack was a member of the Methodist Church since 1932. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. Decatur GA 30030 (decaturfirst.org).



