ajc logo
X

Brantley, Howard

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BRANTLY III, Howard

Walter

Howard Walter Brantly III, passed away on August 4, 2022 in Plantation, Florida. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 21, 1942 to Howard Walter Brantly Jr. and Mildred Wilson Brantly.

Howard graduated from Milner High School in 1960. He joined the United States Air Force and served 21 years retiring with an honorable discharge as an E-7 Master Sergeant. While serving in the Air Force, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Chapman University. Upon completion of his Military duties, he held several technology jobs before finally retiring from Hewlett Packard as a Sales Engineer.

Howard was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting, and fishing. He was also an animal lover who owned several dogs and cats through the years. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judi Pambuena. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Renata Canella Brantly; and two sons, Howard W Brantly IV (Stacey) Davie, FL and Carlo Wilson Brantly (Calista) Woodstock, GA; and two grandchildren, Sophia and Jake. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Brantly; and three brothers, Bobby Brantly (Donna) and Rick Brantly (Linda) of Milner, GA and Wayne Brantly (Vicki) of Barnesville, GA; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at T.M. Ralph Funeral Home on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, located at 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317. Friends and family will be received prior to the service at 2:00 PM. The service will also be live streamed (www.tmralph.com) for those unable to attend. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña leaves due to knee soreness but Braves sweep doubleheader2h ago
Georgia’s Dell McGee breaks down Bulldogs’ talent at running back
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions
3h ago
NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions
3h ago
Another Andrew Gutman goal earns Atlanta United a draw with Cincinnati
4h ago
The Latest
Fields, Martha
2h ago
Gunnells, Joel
2h ago
Housworth, Emory
2h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top