BRANTLEY, Jr., Emmett Johnson



Was born August 21, 1955 to his parents Emmett and Louise Brantley. Emmett was the eldest son. He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1974. He proceeded with employment at JCPenney for 11 years. Emmett was well respected for his diligence and impressive work ethics. He moved to Atlanta, GA in 1985 and was employed by Plastic Suppliers for 28 years. He was also employed part time by the Atlanta Journal Constitution for 30 years. He married LaDoris in 1986. He is the proud parent of 2 sons, Emmett Brantley, III and Willis Brantley. Emmett journeyed on to be employed by Stromquist for 10 years. There is not a job that he completed without earning the respect and admiration of his employers. He retired from work in 2019. He loved sports but loved The Ohio State Buckeyes the most! Growing up he loved playing basketball with his two younger brothers Tommy and Kenny.



Emmett was a very quiet and reserved man with few words to say. He was a selfless man who took great pleasure in helping to take care of the needs of others and make them happy. He was very generous with his time, money, cars and other resources. He never did much for himself. He was known for taking his time. Never in a rush for anything, but steady and consistent. Emmett is most memorable for his big hearty laugh and grin. Emmett died at 4:42am on December 16, 2020 of colon cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Emmett & Louise Brantley, brother Norman Brantley, grandparents Johnson & Adell Brantley and Dan & Mammie Harris.

