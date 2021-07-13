Branscomb, Dorothy

BRANSCOMB (EISELSTEIN), Dorothy



Dorothy "Dot" Eiselstein Branscomb, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2021.



Dot was born in Orlando, FL on October 26, 1933 to Dana and Louise Eiselstein. Growing up in Orlando, she met and fell in love with John Branscomb, son of a local preacher. Following college, the two married and settled in Decatur, GA, where, with their two sons, Jack and Jim, they lived an idyllic family life. They enjoyed vacations at the beach and sports at all levels, from Medlock Park, to Druid Hills High School, and agonizing each year over the Falcons, Braves and Hawks.



Dot taught kindergarten in Dekalb County for over 30 years, and constantly ran into former students in all walks of life, including several doctors and nurses in the past few weeks. Following retirement, she and John enjoyed hiking, travel and outings and dinners with friends at Park Springs. Her July 3rd Peachtree Road Race Loading parties became legendary.



She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, John Branscomb; sons Jack Branscomb (Lisette) and Jim Branscomb (Karen); grandchildren Katie Kish (Dan) and Glenn Branscomb (Lauren); and great-grandson Levi Kish.



A visitation for her family and many friends will be at Turner Funeral Home in Decatur on Thursday, July 15, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 16 at Mountain Park United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of condolence, please consider a donation to the Park Springs Foundation.

