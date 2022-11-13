BRANNON, Rose Maureen



Rose "Rosie" Maureen Phillips Brannon joined the celestial choir on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, passing quietly in her sleep. A resident of Sterling Estates in Marietta, Georgia, Rose was born on March 10, 1926, to Harold Orange Phillips and Bridget Whyte Phillips in Lincoln, Nebraska. She left behind the love of her life for 77 years, her husband, Lewis Albert Brannon Jr.; three children, Mark Brannon (Beth), Teresa Brannon Inman (John), and Gail Brannon; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Brannon Phillips; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and many relatives in Ireland. Rose attended schools in Lincoln, continued her education at The University of Nebraska, and joined the Chi Omega sorority. She met her future husband there, US Army Pfc. Lewis Brannon, stationed at the university for one year. They were married on July 21, 1945, ten days after his return from Europe at the end of the war. Rosie and Lewie made their home in Atlanta where they raised their three children, while Rosie served her church in many capacities and pursued numerous creative activities.



A self-taught vocalist and later a student of Irene Calloway, Rose was a member of the Robert Shaw Chorale, the Fletcher Wolfe Chorale, and a soloist in the Peachtree Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir. She performed the lead solo at the Lighting of Rich's Great Tree in 1966. Rose was president of the Atlanta Irish Georgian Society for seven years and visited Ireland 13 times, which inspired her Irish travel programs, slide shows with vocals, shared over 200 times. Rose began a knitting ministry at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in 2007. The "Knit Wits" have created and distributed over 2,000 items through the Salvation Army and similar agencies. Rose became a member of the Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary and the Salvation Army's Booth Society. Rose joined Peachtree Presbyterian Church in 1946 and was very active in the church music program and the Women of the Church. She was awarded a lifetime membership in Presbyterian Women (PCUSA). In 2019 Rose was honored as a 75 year member of Chi Omega sorority. The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude for the professional and caring staffs at Sterling Estates-East Cobb, Longleaf Hospice, and Angel Companions, and especially to Rose's special angel, Tammy Wooten. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 23, at Peachtree (Presbyterian) Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA, 30305. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Salvation Army.

