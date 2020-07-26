BRANNON, Ethel Ethel Dowdey Brannon, 86, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her son's home in Athens, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Nixon Brannon, her father and mother, Tillinghast Morgan Dowdey and Sarah Craft Dowdey, her sister and three brothers. She is survived by one brother, two sister-in laws and her three children, Harold Nixon Brannon of Georgia, Linda Brannon Barrett (Greg) of Georgia and Joseph Dowdey Brannon (Kimberly) of Alabama; eight grandchildren, two granddaughter in-laws, one grandson in-law and two great grandchildren. Ethel was born in Columbia, SC in 1934, put herself through nursing school and graduated from South Carolina Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She was devoted to her profession and Georgia Baptist Hospital where she worked for many years. She was a member of Mountain Park UMC. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Limestone County, Post Office Box 626, Athens, Al 35612 or Mountain Park UMC, 1405 Rockbridge Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 12 pm in the chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home; visitation is 1 hour prior. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternal hillsfuneralhome.com

