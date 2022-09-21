ajc logo
Brannan, Susan

Obituaries
BRANNAN (BLAIR), Susan Selene

Susan Selene Brannan, 88, of East Point, Georgia, passed away on September 11, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Selene was born to James H. Blair and Naomi Roberta Blair (Stallings) in July 1934. She was preceded in death by her son Jackie, her daughter Angela, and her granddaughter Payden. Selene is survived by her daughters Teresa (Dan) Lites, Cheryl (James) Street, and Anita Dalton; grandchildren David (Alyssa), Katie, Rebecca, Danny, Emily, Zachary, Kelsey, Erin, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Samson, Analeigh, Jalen, Jackie, and Eleanor. A private service was held on September 17 at, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, Georgia.

