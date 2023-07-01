Brannan, Rebecca

Obituaries
BRANNAN, Rebecca Anne "Becky"

Rebecca Anne "Becky" Brannan passed away on June 27, 2023. Rebecca was born October 13, 1955 in Decatur, Georgia to Wyman and Peggy Brannan. She graduated from Towers High School. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Wyman and Peggy Brannan; and her niece, Rebekah Howard. She is survived by her son, Logan Eubanks of Cumming, Georgia; sister, Phoebe (Charles) Townsend of Lawrenceville; niece, Kim Banks (Chris) Palmer of Cumming; nephew, Brandon Banks of Lawrenceville; as well as numerous other cousins, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy or Scottish Rite Hospital.

