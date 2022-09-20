ajc logo
Brannan, Martha

BRANNAN, Martha Gwen

Martha Gwen Brannan, age 91, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born in Henry County, GA on September 26, 1930 to the late Howard and Lula Glass. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, T.S. Brannan; and her sons, Wade and Sidney Brannan. She was employed by Crum and Forster as a receptionist for many years. Martha enjoyed cooking, cleaning and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren great-grandchildren. She enjoyed participating in Sunday School and church services at the First United Methodist Church in McDonough. She always looked forward to attending camp meetings at Shingleroof Campground each summer. Mrs. Brannan is survived by her son, Dan (Sue Ellen) Brannan of Atlanta; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger (Alice) Glass of Cumming, Georgia. The family will gather for a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First United Methodist Church in McDonough, Georgia.

