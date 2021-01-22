BRANFORD, Travis Martez



Mr. Travis Martez Branford of Atlanta passed on January 10, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM at from our Chapel. Rev. Roy C. Moffett, Officiating. A Viewing will be held today in our Chapel at Pollard from 11 AM – 8 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home the day of service at 12:30 PM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

