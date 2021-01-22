X

Branford, Travis

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BRANFORD, Travis Martez

Mr. Travis Martez Branford of Atlanta passed on January 10, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM at from our Chapel. Rev. Roy C. Moffett, Officiating. A Viewing will be held today in our Chapel at Pollard from 11 AM – 8 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home the day of service at 12:30 PM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.