BRANDS, James Edwin



James Edwin Brands passed peacefully on April 20, 2023, at age 85. He is survived by his wife, Gail; and children, Jeffrey (JoAnne) of St. Louis, Scot (Connie) of Marietta, Alan (Mary Katherine) and Susan of Roswell; siblings, Lois Orr of Washington, DC, Marjorie (Tom) Buckovich of Las Vegas, NV, Paul (Sue) Brands of North Palm Beach, FL and Harold (Jere) Brands of Albany, GA; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and eleven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by infant daughter, Jennifer; and his parents, Pearl and Edwin.



Jim went to Wesleyan University (CT) and studied Art History. Before going to the University of Chicago, he married his high school sweetheart and was married for 63 years. At the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, he studied accounting and received an MBA. He was a CPA, as are all of his children and one granddaughter. Jim received a JD from Kennedy Western. He was a partner at Arthur Andersen (the youngest at that time). After several years, he joined a client, Scherer Storz, that was later sold. This brought him to Atlanta, where he was an officer in many Scherer Scientific subsidiary companies.



Jim was an avid golfer and reader, who loved to travel, and taught his children to appreciate these activities as well. He had a head for business, but enjoyed working with his hands on projects around the house. He was a loyal and kind man, who enriched the lives of everyone around him.



A memorial service will be at Cross of Life Lutheran Church, 1000 Hembree Road, Roswell, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to COL or your favorite charity.

