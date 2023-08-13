Brandon, Martha

BRANDON (SHUMAN), Martha Lee



Martha Lee Shuman Brandon passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the age of 91. Martha was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 13, 1931. She grew up in Glennville, GA, and attended Glennville High School, where she was a cheerleader and exceptional basketball player. She also loved playing tennis and enjoyed ALTA tennis after she married and moved to Atlanta. Martha attended the University of Georgia, where she graduated in 1953 with a degree in Education. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and met George Brandon while at UGA. She and George married in 1953 after graduation. Initially, they lived in Kentucky, where George was stationed at Fort Knox and served as a lieutenant at the Armored School. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Mainz, Germany, where George served with the Second Armored Division. Their daughter, Patrica Sue, was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, just across the Rhine River from Mainz. Upon returning from Germany, Martha and George moved to the Tucker/ Stone Mountain area outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Martha taught school at both the elementary and high school levels in Tucker. She enjoyed her time with the Dekalb County School System and over the years enriched the lives of many of the students she taught. She has continued her friendships with many of these students and colleagues through the years. Both of her children, Pat and Hal, attended the schools in which she taught, which added much joy to her teaching experience.



Martha and George were active members of Saint Mark United Methodist Church in downtown Atlanta for many years until moving to Reynolds Plantation on Lake Oconee in 1996. After moving to Lake Oconee they joined The First United Methodist Church of Greensboro, GA. Martha continued her love of playing tennis and golf at the lake. They have developed many friendships through their love for the church, tennis, and golf over the past 25 years. She will always be remembered as our Beloved Marmie with her beautiful brown eyes and captivating smile!



Survivors include her husband, George Maxwell Brandon; sister, Patricia Shuman Gassaway; daughter, Patricia B. Nicholson and husband, David of Greensboro, GA; and son, George H. Brandon (Hal) and wife, Kathleen (Kefe) also of Greensboro, GA. In addition, three grandchildren, Billy, Max, Jennifer; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Bailee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jennis and Lula Anderson; and her brother, William Taft Shuman (Billy).



Plans for a Celebration of Life Service will be given at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Alzheimer's Association - Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com.



