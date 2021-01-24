Brandon, Frank

BRANDON, III, Frank Woodward



Frank Woodward Brandon III passed from this life to his heavenly home on Friday, January 22, 2021. Born in Atlanta, GA on August 19, 1947, Mr. Brandon was proceeded in death by his parents Judge Frank Woodward Brandon II and Nancy Hunter Brandon – also his brother William Brandon (Billy). He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Custer Brandon of almost fifty years, his daughter Brooke Brandon White, son-in-law Joel White and granddaughters Annabelle Grace and Mary Charlotte (Lottie), his sisters-in-law Mary C. Dickerson, and Marlene C. Satori, brother-in-law Mark Satori, and his treasured nieces and nephews.



Mr. Brandon graduated from Avondale High School in 1965 and in 1970 from GA State University, where he also received post graduate degrees. At GSU, Mr. Brandon founded and served with the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, where he made many lifelong friends. Most importantly, he met his adored wife Jackie while attending GA State. He also served as an officer on the GSU Alumni Board.



Mr. Brandon began his career as an educator teaching history at Murphy High School in 1970. In 1977 he took a history position at Forest Park High School. In 1981 Mr. Brandon became one of the Assistant Principals at Jonesboro High School, where he stayed for ten years. He then went on to establish and serve as Principal of the Clayton County Alternative School. Creating the Alternative School was a longtime dream for Mr. Brandon, and he passionately poured his heart and soul into this vision of securing a place for students to receive second chances and fresh starts. He held the position of Alternative School principal until his retirement in 2006. In addition to his work with the Fulton County and Clayton County School Systems, Mr. Brandon also served as a professor for Clayton State College and University for thirty years. As a teacher and administrator, he sponsored various student organizations including student council and Y-Club at Forest Park High School. He also established a Jr Civitan Club at Jonesboro High School. Mr. Brandon received numerous honors during his career as an educator. Some of the most prestigious include STAR Teacher, Forest Park Teacher of the Year, and Clayton County Finalist Teacher of the Year.



Mr. Brandon lived in Forest Park for over forty-five years. He loved his community and served it well. He volunteered with his local Civitan Club in Forest Park for twenty years. He not only served the local chapter but also went on to hold the position of Governor for the state of GA Civitan Club. This position allowed him to work on the national level for the Civitan Club organization, as well. His most beloved place to serve was his church, Forest Park First Baptist. Mr. Brandon taught youth groups for the church. He and his wife, Jackie, also lead the singles ministry for many years at the church. Mr. Brandon served as a deacon and financial advisor for the church as well. His favorite time at First Baptist was spent teaching the Fellowship Class, where he made some of his most treasured friendships with the senior population of the church. Mr. Brandon's love of Forest Park was also evident in his service as City Manager from 2014-2016.



Funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Forest Park, January 26, 2021 at 1:00pm. Pastor Elliott Yancey to officiate. Interment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Visitation begins at 12:00pm at the church prior to the service.



If you wish to honor Frank's memory, flowers are welcome along with donations and/or donation to First Baptist Church Forest Park or Mountain View Alliance Church.



First Baptist Church of Forest Park



634 Main Street



Forest Park, GA. 30297



Mountain View Alliance Church



314 E. J Street



Shelton, WA. 98584



