BRANDL, Robert William "Boone"



Mr. Robert "Boone" William Brandl age 72, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, February 5th, 2021.



Boone was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania November 23, 1948 to the late Ernest J. Brandl and Olga Fejes Brandl. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1966 where he was a member of the Grenadier Band. Boone immediately joined the Marine Corps and was proud of his service as a Marine from 1966 to 1970, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in 1969 serving 18 months in the former Republic of South Viet Nam. Boone served as an Aircraft Ordinance Man flying onboard C-130 Night Illumination Combat Aircraft. Although Boone left the Marines in 1970, the spirit of the Corps never left him. Boone settled in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Dekalb Junior College with a computer science degree but building homes was his passion.



Boone joined Hooker Barnes Homes in the mid-70's and in just a few years was Division President. He later opened Atlantic Homes, then Windcrest Homes which he successfully ran for the past 16 years, building more than $15 million in new homes per year.



Boone was a lifelong firearms collector acquiring a large collection he liked to show off. He spent many happy days with friends boating on Lake Lanier. He enjoyed flying radio controlled model airplanes and riding his motorcycle. Most of all, he enjoyed his time with many friends from Atlanta and beyond.



Boone is survived by his brother James Brandl (Liz) of Nazareth, PA, nephews and nieces Ian Brandl, Lisa Metzger (Jake), Ross Brandl, Emily Brandl, aunt Ellie Fejes of Glen Mills PA, cousin Gary Fejes (Debbie) of Bluffton, SC, cousin Sheri Gaal (Steve) of Folcroft, PA, cousins George Martin and Jane Martin both of Bath, PA. Boone enjoyed his extended family of close friends and the many memories they made together.



Funeral services will be held Friday, March 12th at 11:00 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114. Military honors to be conducted by the United States Marine Corps. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing required. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.bernhardtfh.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Boone's honor may be made to The Marine Corps University Foundation, PO Box 122 Quantico, VA 22134 or online at marinecorpsuniversityfoundation.org.

