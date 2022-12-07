ajc logo
Brandi, Bruce

1 hour ago

BRANDI, Bruce E.

Mr. Bruce E. Brandi, age 71, of Marietta passed away peacefully Sunday, December 4, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rhonna Brandi; and by his daughters, Jenna Bolt (Jonathan) and Shayna Nelson (Andrew), both of Atlanta. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene Seeraty (Jerome) of California. Bruce proudly served as president and CEO of a business he owned for nearly two decades. With his contagious smile and gift for making anyone laugh, he made friends wherever he went. Bruce had a passion for music, sports, and volunteering, but more than anything he loved being a husband and father. Graveside Services were held Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 3 PM in Arlington Memorial Park. Rabbi Ephraim Silverman officiated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Brandi's memory to Chabad of Cobb, 4450 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, Georgia 30068.




