BRANDES, Dorothy



Dorothy Elizabeth Clemmons Brandes, age 96, of Atlanta, GA, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on August 26, 2022. Dorothy "Dot" was born in Sparr, FL on October 5, 1925, to the late Julius Clemmons and Annie Richardson Clemmons. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ernest Brandes "Chick"; and brothers, Donald Clemmons and Jimmy Woodward. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Stith (Hugh) of Atlanta; Richard Brandes, of Newbury Park, CA; Dale Brandes (Teresa), of Port St. Lucie, FL; 2 grandchildren, Carolyn Stith Thompson (Jud) of Marrietta and Dean Stith, of Dallas, TX; and 5 great-grandchildren, Mac, Grace, Tucker, Cooper, and Ella Thompson.



Dot spent her childhood in Ocala, FL and graduated from Ocala High School. She met Chick on a blind date while he was attending Army Air Corps flight training during WWII. It was love at first sight and they married in October 1945 upon his return from Italy at the end of the war. They were happily married and devoted to each other for 67 years until Chick's death in 2013. They eventually settled in Atlanta where Chick began his career as a pilot for Eastern Air Lines and they raised their daughter and 2 sons. Dot lovingly devoted her time and energy to her family. She made her home a loving, nurturing place. She was an excellent cook and created wonderful meals every day, even making sure Chick had a good breakfast before leaving for a flight no matter how early it was! She made holidays special by creating memories and traditions we all still cherish often while also hosting visiting relatives. Dot spent countless hours supporting her children in every activity, lesson, or hobby. She carried this over to her grandchildren and often attended and cheered on their sports and activities. She welcomed everyone into her home and especially enjoyed hosting many memorable dinner parties over the years.



Dot also gave her time and talents to many volunteer jobs. In her children's schools she served in every capacity form room mother to PTA president. She and Chick were founding members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and poured countless hours into insuring its growth and success. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible school and served with her women's group in taking food to those in need and many other outreach services to the community. As a member of Eastern Pilot's Wives Club, she served as President several terms among other offices. Many lifelong friends were made here, as well as the church. She was a member of several bridge clubs and enjoyed playing golf whether it was with friends at Rivermont Country Club or golf trips with other couples. Travel took them to many countries and places in the United States.



Dot loved her family and was always happiest when spending time with them. She was blessed with 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Even into her 90's, she would often tell people the birthdates of each great-grandchild!



Dot and Chick moved to Canterbury Court in 2006 and shared 7 happy years there together before his passing. She continued to live there the rest of her life. Dot was loved by many for her fun, positive attitude, and desire to help wherever and whenever she could. She was a woman of great character and integrity and was one quick to pray for the needs of others. She was deeply committed to her family, her friends, her country and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Those whose lives she touched will miss her so much, but we are grateful to have had her with us as long as we did!



Her family would like to thank all the staff at Canterbury Court who took such good care of her with much patience, kindness, professionalism, and love, especially during her last few years. She truly loved each one.



Graveside services will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Thursday, September 1 at 1 PM.



For her beloved Canterbury community, a celebration of Dot's life will be held on Thursday, September 1 at Canterbury Court.



Memorial contributions may be made to the organization below or a charity of your choice.



First Care Women's Clinic (a cause close to her heart), 615 Roswell St. N.E., Marietta, GA 30060.



"She watches over the affairs of her household….her children arise up and call her blessed, her husband also" Proverbs 31



