BRANDENBERGER, David



David Brandenberger, 55, of Atlanta passed away from a sudden acute illness on Monday, August 15, 2022, surrounded by friends and family.



Best known for his dry sense of humor and his culinary capabilities, David was passionate about spending time with family and friends, but especially with his son, Eric, and could be found at every one of his sporting events. He connected with adults and kids alike and had a likeable, tell it like it is spirit that resonated with people. A long-time resident of the neighborhood, David was the president of the 600-member Virginia-Highland Civic Association and chair of its Parks Committee. He was the music mastermind behind the lineup for this year's Virginia Highland Summerfest. David was instrumental in applying for and securing 'in-kind' grants that, together with association funding, represented six-figure improvements to the neighborhood's parks, including John Howell and North Highland. His involvement in his community reached far further than his civic roles. He was an avid do-it-yourselfer to the benefit of many, a neighbor of all neighbors, and his hospitality extended widely.



Born and raised in Alameda, California prior to moving to Atlanta, you could never take the Cal out of him. David attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he received a B.A. in political science, rowed crew, and was a brother of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity. He followed all the sturdy, Golden Bear teams voraciously, lauding Berkeley's rowing team for its 2022 National Championship. He treasured the now-out-of-circulation California license plate of his dad's 1981 Chevy pickup truck. He was a prominent sales and account executive in the technology industry for years, most recently with Oracle, where he collectively worked for well more than a decade.



David was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Leslie David (Bud) Brandenberger and Mary Jane (MJ) Bell Brandenberger; and his mother, Anne Zortman Brandenberger. He is survived by his wife, Dana Darty Brandenberger; his son, Eric Wolfe Brandenberger; his sister, Erika Baptista; and nieces, Ava and Haley.



Memorial services will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Callanwolde, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306 with a reception to follow. A 529 college savings account has been set up on Eric's behalf at https://www.ugift529.com/enter code G3W-A2W in lieu of flowers. In honor of his service, plans for David's beloved parks are in progress. The family is grateful for the tireless efforts of the doctors and nurses at Piedmont Hospital.



