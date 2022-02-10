BRAND, Frances E.



Frances E. Brand passed away February 5, 2022 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her first husband John W. Martin Jr. in 1993 and her second husband Clark Brand in 2009. She is survived by son Allen Martin (Dianne) of Snellville, and daughter Cathy Todd of Covington. She was also preceded in death by son Raymond Martin in 2012. She is also survived by grandchildren Jennifer Berry (Mike) of Lawrenceville, Brian Martin(Crystal) of Flowery Branch Georgia, Alisha Howard(Ronn) of Oxford Georgia, Michael Todd (Kim) Newborn Georgia and Kevin Todd (Kate) of Decatur, Georgia. Also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior to service. Wages and Sons Stone Mountain Chapel 770-469-9811.



