Branch-Joefield, Wanda

JOEFIELD, Wanda Branch



Mrs. Wanda Branch-Joefield of Atlanta, passed December 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW, with Rev Damon P. Williams, PhD, pastor, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. The viewing for Mrs. Joefield will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 at our chapel from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.