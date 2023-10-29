BRANAND, Carol



Carol Branand, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2023. She touched many lives with her grace, wisdom, and warmth. As a devoted math teacher, she inspired countless students at both Walton and Lassiter High School, where she proudly served as the department chair.



She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert Branand; her children, Jean (Andy), Cathy (Jim), and Bobby (Susan); her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and much-loved sisters, Norma and Janet (Dave).



Family, friends, and others are invited to celebrate her life at the Arboretum, 8141 Farnum Drive, Omaha, NE, on November 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM. Donations may be made to the IPF foundation https://ipffoundation.org in lieu of flowers.



Rest in peace, dear Carol. Your love, wisdom, and grit will forever be remembered and cherished.



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