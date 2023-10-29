Obituaries

Branand, Carol

File photo
File photo
Oct 29, 2023

BRANAND, Carol

Carol Branand, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2023. She touched many lives with her grace, wisdom, and warmth. As a devoted math teacher, she inspired countless students at both Walton and Lassiter High School, where she proudly served as the department chair.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert Branand; her children, Jean (Andy), Cathy (Jim), and Bobby (Susan); her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and much-loved sisters, Norma and Janet (Dave).

Family, friends, and others are invited to celebrate her life at the Arboretum, 8141 Farnum Drive, Omaha, NE, on November 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM. Donations may be made to the IPF foundation https://ipffoundation.org in lieu of flowers.

Rest in peace, dear Carol. Your love, wisdom, and grit will forever be remembered and cherished.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory

7805 W. Center Road

Omaha, NE

68124

https://heafeyheafey.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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