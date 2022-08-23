ajc logo
Bramlett, Royce

BRAMLETT, Royce

Royce Newton Bramlett, age 77, of Alpharetta, GA, passed on August 18, 2022, at North Fulton Hospital. Royce was born in Atlanta, GA to the late Roy and Eren Bramlett. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Williams.

Royce earned his Masters Degree in Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology and his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Georgia. He had a sucessful career in the field of scientific technology sales most recently with Agilent Technologies and Gerstel.

He was an accomplished ballroom dancer and enjoyed travel and playing cards.

He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and extended family.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040, (770) 886.9899.




Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

