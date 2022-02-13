Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Bramlett, Louneil

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries

BRAMLETT (CORN), Louneil

Louneil Corn Bramlett, age 91, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 6. Born to A.G. and Beulah Walls Corn, Louneil was a lifelong resident of Tucker, GA. She had three sisters and four brothers. She worked as a dental assistant before becoming a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved gardening, reading, cooking, and creating floral arrangements. No one ever left Nana's house hungry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years George Bramlett, Jr. She is survived by her sons Phil Bramlett of Tucker and Jeff (Donna) Bramlett of Lilburn. She was the proud grandmother of Adam Bramlett of Lilburn, Mallory (Zach) Pittman of Charlotte, NC, and Allison (Austin) Lee of Marietta. She has three great grandsons Daniel Bramlett, Gabe and Gus Pittman. Her friends and family will miss her greatly. The immediate family will have a small graveside service Saturday, February 19, at Floral Hills Cemetery in Tucker. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Chafin, William
Garner, Jane
2h ago
Brisendine, Alton
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top