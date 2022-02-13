Bramlett, Louneil

BRAMLETT (CORN), Louneil



Louneil Corn Bramlett, age 91, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 6. Born to A.G. and Beulah Walls Corn, Louneil was a lifelong resident of Tucker, GA. She had three sisters and four brothers. She worked as a dental assistant before becoming a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved gardening, reading, cooking, and creating floral arrangements. No one ever left Nana's house hungry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years George Bramlett, Jr. She is survived by her sons Phil Bramlett of Tucker and Jeff (Donna) Bramlett of Lilburn. She was the proud grandmother of Adam Bramlett of Lilburn, Mallory (Zach) Pittman of Charlotte, NC, and Allison (Austin) Lee of Marietta. She has three great grandsons Daniel Bramlett, Gabe and Gus Pittman. Her friends and family will miss her greatly. The immediate family will have a small graveside service Saturday, February 19, at Floral Hills Cemetery in Tucker. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.

