BRADY, Paul Michael



Paul Michael Brady, 75, of Rotonda West, Florida, known as Michael to his many friends passed away after a long illness at home on April 2, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Dr. Paul and Betty Brady. He is survived by his loving wife of Rotonda West, Florida and his loving sister, Pam Legg and Bob Legg of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and many friends including his loving pets, P.J. and Buddy. Michael served his country in the Air Force and earned the National Defense Service Medal during his service. He attended school at Kentucky Military School and went on to get a BS in Advertising from Ole Miss where he funded 21 students from his "Focus" scholarship program. His career included being an owner of "Telephone Systems Network" in Atlanta for 23 years. Upon retirement he volunteered at many charitiable organizations.



Graveside service with Air Force honors will be held on April 19th, at 1:00 PM at The National Cemetary for Veterans in Sarasota, Florida. April 18th Church Services wil be held at Rotonda West Community Church, in Rotonda West, Florida.



A time of visiting at 2:00 and service at 3:00 PM. Memorial donations will be accepted at Rotonda West Community Church in his name or Ole Miss. Zoom will be provided by contacting Pat Brady at facebook.

