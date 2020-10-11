BRADSHAW, William Thomas (Bill) William Thomas Bradshaw (Bill) of Woodstock, Georgia passed away at age 92 on Friday, October 2, 2020. Papa, as he was affectionately known to his grandchildren, was born on September 2, 1928 and was a child of the late T.B. and Kate Mize Bradshaw. He grew up in Atlanta and attended Boys High School. Upon graduation, Bill entered the University of Georgia and while there, he married, in his words, "the prettiest girl I have ever seen", Carolyn Eady. Together they nurtured and raised a beautiful family of three sons and a daughter. While Bill's son William David Bradshaw and Bill's wife Carolyn are deceased, he is survived by his sons, Creighton Thomas Bradshaw, Donald Claud Bradshaw (Candice Stone Bradshaw); daughter, Carol Bradshaw Miller; grandchildren, Wes Bradshaw (Sumner), Courtney Bradshaw Baldwin (Chris), Brooks Bradshaw, Chelsea Bradshaw Brown (Josh), Bill Bradshaw, Palmer Bradshaw, Brice Bradshaw, John Bradshaw (Kathe), Lee Anne Bradshaw Gilmore (Semmes), Laurin Ramsey, Kate Ramsey Pritchett (Taylor); great-grandchildren, Wesley Bradshaw, Dallas Bradshaw, Hayden Bradshaw, Parker Baldwin, Corbin Brown, Mason Brown, Jack Bradshaw, and one more great-granddaughter who is on the way. Most, if not all of those who knew Bill considered him to be one of the most perfect individuals they have ever known. He poured his heart into being a loyal friend and a loving husband, father and grandfather. Bill was a star football player at the University of Georgia where he played center for Coach Wally Butts. In 1962 he was elected to the UGA Athletic Board where he was responsible for the hiring of Joel Eaves as the school's Athletic Director. Bill and Joel were responsible for bringing Vince Dooley to Athens as the head football coach and the rest is history. For his many contributions to Georgia Football, Bill was presented with the Johnny Rauch Award in 2018, the highest award given by UGA football. He was a brilliant businessman who began a business, Bradshaw Manufacturing Company (Bramco), in the basement of a gas station. He ultimately built his company into the largest manufacturer of poultry equipment in the world. As with everyone else in his life, Bill's employees felt his genuine love for both them and their families. He ultimately merged his business with Atlanta based National Service Industries and "retired" at age 50 to "spend more time with my family". For Bill Bradshaw that meant doing even more for his family, so he purchased two more companies, Federal Stamp and Seal (FESSCO) along with J.P. Stevens Engraving Company so that his 3 sons could reap the rewards of business ownership. Bill emulated a quiet strength and sweetness and his possum-like grin was priceless. To his family and friends he was the definition of irreplaceable and we will miss him so very much. A casual graveside service will be held Sunday, the 18th of October at 2PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, checks may be made out to the UGA Foundation and mailed to: TGBC-Football Support Fund, In memory of W.T. (Bill) Bradshaw, PO Box 1472, Athens GA 30603.



