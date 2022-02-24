BRADSHAW, Harold Edgar



Harold Edgar Bradshaw, age 91 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be Friday, February 25th from 6-8 PM and Saturday, February 26th from 12-2 PM at Darby Funeral Home. The funeral is on Saturday, February 26th at 2 PM in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Brother Bill Hicks officiating. Interment will follow at Enon Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents, T.B. and Nellie Kate Bradshaw, his sister, Betty Anne Bradshaw, his brothers, William Thomas "Bill" Bradshaw, Richard Boyd "Dickie" Bradshaw, Terry Dean "Butch" Bradshaw. He is survived by: wife of 54 years - Nanella Bowles Bradshaw of Canton Son - Stephen (Susan) Bradshaw of Canton Daughter - Suellen Bradshaw Stiles of Louisville, TN. Daughter - Machael (Bob) Westbrook of Atlanta Daughter - Melanie (John) Cain of Kennesaw Daughter - Marshanda (Jason) Lathbury of Woodstock Grandchildren - Suzanne Bradshaw, Chris Bradshaw, Jake Slone, Joseph Slone, Jeremy Slone, Dylan Westbrook, Colby Westbrook, Hannah Sanchez, Rachel Stigall, Abby Taylor, Austin Cain, Isabella Lathbury, Bradshaw Lathbury, Lilah Kate Lathbury. 10 great-grandchildren also survive. Mr. Bradshaw was a conservative and giving Christian man. He spent many years in the poultry, cattle, horticulture, and agriculture businesses. He was the "Farmers Friend," "Avid Golfer," and a "Lifelong Georgia Bulldog Fan." In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Calvary Children's Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs, GA. 30127. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bradshaw family.

