BRADSHAW, Creighton Thomas "Tommy"



Creighton Thomas Bradshaw (Tommy), 70, of Canton and Atlanta, GA passed away with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer on April 22, 2022. He is survived by his son Wes (Sumner); grandchildren Wesley and Dallas, daughter Courtney Baldwin (Chris) grandchildren Parker and Brooke, and son Brooks, granddaughter Hayden. He is also survived by his brother Don Bradshaw and sister Carol Bradshaw. He is predeceased in death by his parents Bill and Carolyn Bradshaw and brother David Bradshaw.



Tommy attended The Lovett School where he excelled in both academics and sports and was captain of the football team. He went on to attend the University of Georgia in Athens, GA where he was an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After college, he started several businesses and was CEO and President of J.P. Stevens Engraving for 20 years printing stationery and wedding invitations.



Tommy was a die-hard Georgia Bulldog who cherished the stories his father Bill told him of playing under Coach Wally Butts. Recently, he wrote an article about Bill with the help of Loran Smith. He loved nothing more than tailgating on Saturdays with his family and was ecstatic to win another National Championship. Tommy was a member of Cherokee Town and Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf with friends until he moved back to Canton. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling, and spending summers at Ormond Beach, FL.



Tommy was proud of his children and let them know every time they spoke. Although he was diagnosed with late-stage cancer, he endured chemotherapy for his family in hopes of spending more time with his grandchildren. His family would like to thank all the doctors at Northside Cherokee, Georgia Cancer Specialists in Canton and Kennestone Hospital for everything they did for our father.



The funeral will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian's Kellett Chapel, 3434 Roswell Rd. Atlanta, GA. 30305 Thursday at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the University of Georgia Athletic Association or No Longer Bound.

