BRADSHAW, Ann B.



Mary Ann Bagwell Bradshaw was born in Canton, Georgia on July 20, 1933, where she lived her entire life, and returned home to her Heavenly Father on September 16, 2022 at the age of 89.



Her parents were the late Hassie Jane Cagle Bagwell and Robert Glenn Bagwell. Ann is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Dickie Bradshaw; and beloved daughter, Julie Ann Dickerson; and her only sister, Bobby Jane Bagwell Orr.



She is survived by sons, Rick Bradshaw (Brenda) and Ben Bradshaw (Freda); daughter-in-law, Connie Thompson; and grandchildren, Katharine Antrim (Hugh), Anne Townshend Norwood (Brayton), Rebecca Bradshaw, Jake Bradshaw, Kristin Martin (John), Libby Sweatman, Jonathan Bradshaw (Rachel), Corey Dickerson, and Landon Dickerson (Terri). She is further survived by 12 great-grandchildren.



Ann attended Canton High School and finished her education at Reinhardt College. Ann retired from Cherokee County DFACS after more than 30 years as a caseworker and then Board member. She also actively served ten years in the Canton Service League. Ann was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Canton. Everyone who knew Ann came to respect and admire her for her kind and giving ways. She was a caregiver to family and friends alike and loved preparing holiday meals, going to the beach, tailgating in Athens, and generally making sure a good time was being had wherever they were gathered! Perhaps Ann's biggest honor, however, was being crowned "Miss Chicken" at the 1950 Cherokee County Chicken Festival! Her grandchildren just loved to call her that and ask her if she still had the crown!!!! In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Cherokee County Historical Society in Ann's honor.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 25, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Darby Funeral Home, Canton, and Funeral Service and Burial will be held on Monday, September 26, at 2:00 PM with Service at Darby Funeral Home chapel and Burial at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. Darby Funeral Home, Canton will be handling all arrangements.



The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bradshaw family.

